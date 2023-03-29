Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Stoneridge stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,422,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,606,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

