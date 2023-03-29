Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Stoneridge Stock Performance
Stoneridge stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Trading of Stoneridge
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,422,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,606,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
