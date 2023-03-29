Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 943 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 6.2% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,792 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $189.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

