Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day moving average is $161.54.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
