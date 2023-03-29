Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 691,166 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,166 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,224,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

