Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,792. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $189.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.86 and a 200 day moving average of $192.09. The stock has a market cap of $598.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

