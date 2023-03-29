Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $458.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

