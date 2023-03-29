Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 27,880 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 188.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

