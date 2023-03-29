Sumco Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sumco in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Igarashi expects that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sumco’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.35. Sumco has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $33.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

