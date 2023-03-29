Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NYSE:SHO opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

