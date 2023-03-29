Super League Gaming (SLGG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Super League Gaming to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super League Gaming Stock Performance

SLGG opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Super League Gaming by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc creates innovative & immersive entertainment experiences, platform & audience monetization and dynamic content feeding channels across the world’s top gaming platforms. Fueled by an insatiable desire to stay on the forefront of this ever-evolving meta landscape, Super League pioneers’ proprietary digital solutions that provide unparalleled access to the highly-coveted global gaming audience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.