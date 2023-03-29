Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $369.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

