TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €8.00 by Barclays

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €8.00 ($8.60) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TEG. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.80) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($6.99) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

TAG Immobilien Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €5.52 ($5.93) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.10. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €5.37 ($5.77) and a 1 year high of €21.26 ($22.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $967.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

