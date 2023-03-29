Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.28.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$3.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.43. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.28 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$423.76 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.3838485 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,600.00. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

