Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 418.63%. The business had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $331.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 340,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 478,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64,069 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

