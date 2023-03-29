Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $159.77 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

