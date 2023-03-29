TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.699 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

TC Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.3%.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

TRP stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.