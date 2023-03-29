TD Securities Raises WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $105.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

NYSE:WNS opened at $88.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.30. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 307.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

