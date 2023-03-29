TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0-15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.68 billion.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.22.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

