Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.08.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Teck Resources stock opened at C$47.97 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.68 and a 1-year high of C$62.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.