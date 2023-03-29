Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT Raised to $50.00

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tencent from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $49.90 on Monday. Tencent has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $477.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

