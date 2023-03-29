Terreno Realty Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 118.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

TRNO opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.