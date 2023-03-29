Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,194,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,792. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $189.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $598.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

