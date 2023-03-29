Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

TGSGY stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

