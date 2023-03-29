The Bank of New York Mellon Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.