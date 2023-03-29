The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $87.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 31,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

