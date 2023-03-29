The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $204.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

