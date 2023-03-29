The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 23,808.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,353,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock worth $3,751,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $19,602,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Geron by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 19,282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,739 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,028,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,527 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

