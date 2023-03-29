The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

HD stock opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

