The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

