The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $4.25 on Monday. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51.
The LGL Group Company Profile
