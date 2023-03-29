The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.27.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $345.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.02. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

