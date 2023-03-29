The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TRV stock opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.98. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

