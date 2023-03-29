Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $808.40

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 808.40 ($9.93) and last traded at GBX 827.50 ($10.17), with a volume of 258773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 880 ($10.81).

Thungela Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 153.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 978.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,270.05.

Thungela Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 178.28 ($2.19) per share. This represents a yield of 20.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Thungela Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7,025.09%.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

