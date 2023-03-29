Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TTNP opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Insider Activity at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

