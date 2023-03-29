Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
TTNP opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.
In other news, CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
