Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 183.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Saturday.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.78) on Monday. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.09. The company has a market capitalization of £147.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3,175.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.