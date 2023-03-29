Traders Buy Large Volume of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Put Options (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,115 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 86% compared to the average daily volume of 2,753 put options.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HPE opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

