Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 51,393 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 29% compared to the average daily volume of 39,953 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

