Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $204.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.64 and its 200 day moving average is $180.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

