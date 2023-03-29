Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,003,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

