Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 191.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 253.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

