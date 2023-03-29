Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $94.22.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 191.78%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

