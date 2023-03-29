Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 17,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $176.86 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.61.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.92) to GBX 3,600 ($44.23) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.45) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

