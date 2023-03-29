Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

