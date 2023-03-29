Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 641,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $275.00 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.56 and a 200-day moving average of $273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.