Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

