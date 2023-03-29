Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,524 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

