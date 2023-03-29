Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 553 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in Salesforce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $192.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average of $155.46.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $138,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,636,132.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $138,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,636,132.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,020. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

