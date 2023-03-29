Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading Down 0.3%

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$31.01 and last traded at C$31.60. 72,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 128,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.71.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.35.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$149.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.00 million. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.1700069 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading

