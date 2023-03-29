UBS Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €43.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €43.00 ($46.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €34.08 ($36.65) on Monday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($87.98). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.29.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

