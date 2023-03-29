UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NYSE:UBS opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 290,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $784,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

